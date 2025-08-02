Peterborough United's players were monstered by their manager as well as the PT after embarrassing defeat at Accrington Stanley

Posh went down 2-1 after conceding twice in the opening 25 minutes.
It’s a third competitive defeat in a row to start the season and one that did the players involved no favours as far as the management, fans and media are concerned.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out Of This World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. VICENTE REYES
The debutant goalkeeper was blameless. He actually made a good first minute save in the build-up to the opening goal and he made three decent stops in the second-half. His passing was okay, although the manager wanted him to act more quickly at times - 7. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
2. JAMES DORNELLY
Looked sluggish and slow in possession and when defending. Substituted 20 minutes from time - 5. Photo: David Lowndes
3. HARLEY MILLS
He's getting a bit ambitious with his set-piece shooting. His passing was erratic for most of the night, but he did set up a half-chance for Lindgren after the break. Defensively sound one-on-one - 5.5. Photo: s
4. DAVID OKAGBUE
Horrible mis-timed defensive leap helped Accrington into their early lead and he never really settled under the high ball - 4. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES