Klaidi Lolos in action on his Posh debut at Accrington Stanley. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United's players were monstered by their manager as well as the PT after embarrassing defeat at Accrington Stanley

By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 23:33 BST
Even their normally protective manager Darren Ferguson tore into Peterborough United’s players after an embarrassing Carabao Cup first round exit at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.

Posh went down 2-1 after conceding twice in the opening 25 minutes.

It’s a third competitive defeat in a row to start the season and one that did the players involved no favours as far as the management, fans and media are concerned.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out Of This World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

The debutant goalkeeper was blameless. He actually made a good first minute save in the build-up to the opening goal and he made three decent stops in the second-half. His passing was okay, although the manager wanted him to act more quickly at times - 7.

1. VICENTE REYES

The debutant goalkeeper was blameless. He actually made a good first minute save in the build-up to the opening goal and he made three decent stops in the second-half. His passing was okay, although the manager wanted him to act more quickly at times - 7.

Looked sluggish and slow in possession and when defending. Substituted 20 minutes from time - 5.

2. JAMES DORNELLY

Looked sluggish and slow in possession and when defending. Substituted 20 minutes from time - 5.

He's getting a bit ambitious with his set-piece shooting. His passing was erratic for most of the night, but he did set up a half-chance for Lindgren after the break. Defensively sound one-on-one - 5.5.

3. HARLEY MILLS

He's getting a bit ambitious with his set-piece shooting. His passing was erratic for most of the night, but he did set up a half-chance for Lindgren after the break. Defensively sound one-on-one - 5.5.

Horrible mis-timed defensive leap helped Accrington into their early lead and he never really settled under the high ball - 4.

4. DAVID OKAGBUE

Horrible mis-timed defensive leap helped Accrington into their early lead and he never really settled under the high ball - 4.

