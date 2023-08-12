News you can trust since 1948
Kwame Poku on the ball for Posh against Charlton. Photo: David Lowndes.Kwame Poku on the ball for Posh against Charlton. Photo: David Lowndes.
Kwame Poku on the ball for Posh against Charlton. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's players were impressive as they saw off a team tipped for League One honours

For the second Saturday in a row Peterborough United players combined good, passing football with organised defence to take a 1-0 League One win.
By Alan Swann
Published 12th Aug 2023, 18:09 BST

Charlton Athletic were the victims this weekend as a Hector Kyprianou goal sealed an impressive win against a team expected to challenge for promotion.

There were some excellent individual displays from Posh players which is reflected in the PT ratings.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor

He continued his impressive start to the season by catching crosses, making saves and using the ball well. The Aussie made a fine late save with his feet to thwart Alfie May - 8.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

He continued his impressive start to the season by catching crosses, making saves and using the ball well. The Aussie made a fine late save with his feet to thwart Alfie May - 8. Photo: Joe Dent

The right-back didn't shirk his duties, but he was given a hard time by Corey Blackett-Taylor who went past him too many times for comfort. The Posh right-back was a threat from set-pieces though - 6.

2. PETER KIOSO

The right-back didn't shirk his duties, but he was given a hard time by Corey Blackett-Taylor who went past him too many times for comfort. The Posh right-back was a threat from set-pieces though - 6. Photo: Joe Dent

The stand-in skipper is growing into the left-back role. He was solid defensively and cool in possession even though his passing accuracy was far from perfect - 7.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

The stand-in skipper is growing into the left-back role. He was solid defensively and cool in possession even though his passing accuracy was far from perfect - 7. Photo: Joe Dent

The young central defender was pretty much foot perfect. His anticipation is excellent as is his passing. Won numerous headers in his own area - 8.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

The young central defender was pretty much foot perfect. His anticipation is excellent as is his passing. Won numerous headers in his own area - 8. Photo: Joe Dent

