For the second Saturday in a row Peterborough United players combined good, passing football with organised defence to take a 1-0 League One win.
Charlton Athletic were the victims this weekend as a Hector Kyprianou goal sealed an impressive win against a team expected to challenge for promotion.
There were some excellent individual displays from Posh players which is reflected in the PT ratings.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
He continued his impressive start to the season by catching crosses, making saves and using the ball well. The Aussie made a fine late save with his feet to thwart Alfie May - 8. Photo: Joe Dent
2. PETER KIOSO
The right-back didn't shirk his duties, but he was given a hard time by Corey Blackett-Taylor who went past him too many times for comfort. The Posh right-back was a threat from set-pieces though - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
The stand-in skipper is growing into the left-back role. He was solid defensively and cool in possession even though his passing accuracy was far from perfect - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
The young central defender was pretty much foot perfect. His anticipation is excellent as is his passing. Won numerous headers in his own area - 8. Photo: Joe Dent