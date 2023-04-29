News you can trust since 1948
Kwame Poku of Peterborough United closes down a Bristol Rovers player. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comKwame Poku of Peterborough United closes down a Bristol Rovers player. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Peterborough United's players were found wanting at home again as they fight out a drab draw with Bristol Rovers

Peterborough United’s lacked the quality to find the win they desperately needed against Bristol Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 18:01 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 18:07 BST

They huffed and puffed, but created very little in a drab 0-0 draw against a team with nothing to play for.

Posh needed star names to stand up and deliver, but even they couldn’t make anything happen.

Posh still have a chance of finishing in the top six though, but they will have to win at Barnsley next Sunday (May 7).

KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

One diving save late on, but otherwise a quiet afternoon. Just wish he'd distribute the ball a bit more quickly 6.

1. WILL NORRIS

Delivered a serviceable display at right-back. Defended solidly as his height was handy in this game. Nothing much happened for him going forward, but that was the case with more natural attacking players. Subsitituted in the latter stages as Posh searched for a much-needed goal.

2. JOSH KNIGHT

Limped off after 17 minutes with a thigh problem. Posh missed his attacking dash and crossing ability 6.

3. NATHANAEL OGBETA

Very solid defensively. Won plenty of headers against some big forwards. Another who played safely in possession 7.

4. FRANKIE KENT

