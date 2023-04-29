Peterborough United's players were found wanting at home again as they fight out a drab draw with Bristol Rovers
Peterborough United’s lacked the quality to find the win they desperately needed against Bristol Rovers at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
They huffed and puffed, but created very little in a drab 0-0 draw against a team with nothing to play for.
Posh needed star names to stand up and deliver, but even they couldn’t make anything happen.
Posh still have a chance of finishing in the top six though, but they will have to win at Barnsley next Sunday (May 7).
KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.