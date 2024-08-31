Abraham Odoh in action for Posh against Wrexham. Photo David Lowndes.Abraham Odoh in action for Posh against Wrexham. Photo David Lowndes.
Peterborough United's players were found wanting against well organised and physical opponents

By Alan Swann
Published 17th Aug 2024, 15:35 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2024, 17:40 BST
Peterborough United’s players lost too many battles as they slipped to a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Wrexham on Saturday.

The marks will reflect a disappointing day at the Weston Homes Stadium.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5- Poor, 4-Awful

A quiet afternoon. More time with the ball at his feet than in his hands. Beaten by a deflection, but might have done more to thwart a corner that landed in his six-yard box for the second goal - 6.

A quiet afternoon. More time with the ball at his feet than in his hands. Beaten by a deflection, but might have done more to thwart a corner that landed in his six-yard box for the second goal - 6. Photo: Joe Dent

Little sign of the fizz and energy he brought to the previous game. Defended soundly, but made little impact going forward - 6.

Little sign of the fizz and energy he brought to the previous game. Defended soundly, but made little impact going forward - 6. Photo: Joe Dent

Delivered one delicious cross in the first-half, but he still looks a little off the pace. A lot of Wrexham's attacking threat came from his side of the pitch. Substituted in second-half - 5.

Delivered one delicious cross in the first-half, but he still looks a little off the pace. A lot of Wrexham's attacking threat came from his side of the pitch. Substituted in second-half - 5. Photo: Joe Dent

The centre-back put himself about a bit and competed well, but he looks like the rookie he is at times. Went to ground quickly for the opening goal - 5.5.

The centre-back put himself about a bit and competed well, but he looks like the rookie he is at times. Went to ground quickly for the opening goal - 5.5. Photo: Joe Dent

