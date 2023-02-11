Peterborough United’s players were found wanting once more when confronted by the best teams in League One.
Bolton Wanderers left the Weston Homes Stadium with a thumping 5-0 win under their belts against a Posh team who have recorded just one win this season against teams currently in the top 10.
Posh were poor defensively throughout and fizzled out as an attacking unit after a bright start on what turned out to be a dreadful day.
Ratings key: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Below average, 4-Poor.
1. WILL NORRIS
He was hurried into a couple of rushed clearances, but the goalkeeper could do little about one lucky goal, two penalties and two ruthless close range finishes 6.
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
This was a big comedown after some strong defensive displays under this manager. He was often exposed down his side with the second Bolton goal the perfect example. Lucky to escape a caution. Forced a decent early save from the Bolton goalkeeper, but misplaced too many attacking passes. Substituted 4.5
3. DAN BUTLER
It was a surprise to some to see the left-back keep his place. It would be a bigger surprise to see him start on Tuesday night after he was badly caught out for the crucial third goal. His passing was indifferent 4.
4. FRANKIE KENT
He conceded a soft free kick which led to the first Bolton goal, but he gave a terrible official the chance to get involved. Never really recovered against a couple of livewire forwards and was involved in the concession of the second penalty, although this one seemed harsh 4.
