News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris crosses and Bolton captan Ricardo Santos tries to intercept. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's players were found wanting again against the very best opposition

Peterborough United’s players were found wanting once more when confronted by the best teams in League One.

By Alan Swann
3 minutes ago

Bolton Wanderers left the Weston Homes Stadium with a thumping 5-0 win under their belts against a Posh team who have recorded just one win this season against teams currently in the top 10.

Posh were poor defensively throughout and fizzled out as an attacking unit after a bright start on what turned out to be a dreadful day.

Ratings key: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Below average, 4-Poor.

1. WILL NORRIS

He was hurried into a couple of rushed clearances, but the goalkeeper could do little about one lucky goal, two penalties and two ruthless close range finishes 6.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

This was a big comedown after some strong defensive displays under this manager. He was often exposed down his side with the second Bolton goal the perfect example. Lucky to escape a caution. Forced a decent early save from the Bolton goalkeeper, but misplaced too many attacking passes. Substituted 4.5

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

3. DAN BUTLER

It was a surprise to some to see the left-back keep his place. It would be a bigger surprise to see him start on Tuesday night after he was badly caught out for the crucial third goal. His passing was indifferent 4.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

4. FRANKIE KENT

He conceded a soft free kick which led to the first Bolton goal, but he gave a terrible official the chance to get involved. Never really recovered against a couple of livewire forwards and was involved in the concession of the second penalty, although this one seemed harsh 4.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Bolton WanderersLeague One