Peterborough United's players were found lacking at both ends of the pitch in defeat at Bolton Wanderers

Once again, Kyrell Lisbie was the brightest spark and he offered some much needed energy when he was introduced off the bench.
The defence had a poor day and set Posh on a path that they could not recover from.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4 -Very poor.
1. ALEX BASS
His kicking continues to worry and he's seen a couple more goals fly past him this afternoon. Only forced into a couple of other regulation saves. 6. Photo: David Lowndes
2. JACOB MENDY
Does not provide anywhere near enough quality into the box, especially on a day when he was given of plenty of space to work in. Also offered little support to his defence in a first half when Christie and Burstow were wreaking havoc down his side. 5. Photo: David Lowndes
3. TOM O'CONNOR
Struggled alongside Nevett. Badly out of position for the second goal going into an area he should not have been in an gave away the ball in dangerous areas on a number of occasions. 5. Photo: David Lowndes
4. GEORGE NEVETT
A big step backwards after being one of the club's most consistent performers this season. His lack of pace was badly shown up and he lost Burstow for both goals. 4. Photo: Joe Dent