How did the PT rate the Posh players against Bolton?

Peterborough United's players were found lacking at both ends of the pitch in defeat at Bolton Wanderers

By Ben Jones
Published 4th Oct 2025, 18:28 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2025, 00:34 BST
It was hard to pick a man of the match as Peterborough United gifted Bolton two goals and then looked largely toothless when chasing a way back into the game.

Once again, Kyrell Lisbie was the brightest spark and he offered some much needed energy when he was introduced off the bench.

The defence had a poor day and set Posh on a path that they could not recover from.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4 -Very poor.

His kicking continues to worry and he's seen a couple more goals fly past him this afternoon. Only forced into a couple of other regulation saves. 6.

1. ALEX BASS

His kicking continues to worry and he's seen a couple more goals fly past him this afternoon. Only forced into a couple of other regulation saves. 6. Photo: David Lowndes

Does not provide anywhere near enough quality into the box, especially on a day when he was given of plenty of space to work in. Also offered little support to his defence in a first half when Christie and Burstow were wreaking havoc down his side. 5.

2. JACOB MENDY

Does not provide anywhere near enough quality into the box, especially on a day when he was given of plenty of space to work in. Also offered little support to his defence in a first half when Christie and Burstow were wreaking havoc down his side. 5. Photo: David Lowndes

Struggled alongside Nevett. Badly out of position for the second goal going into an area he should not have been in an gave away the ball in dangerous areas on a number of occasions. 5.

3. TOM O'CONNOR

Struggled alongside Nevett. Badly out of position for the second goal going into an area he should not have been in an gave away the ball in dangerous areas on a number of occasions. 5. Photo: David Lowndes

A big step backwards after being one of the club's most consistent performers this season. His lack of pace was badly shown up and he lost Burstow for both goals. 4.

4. GEORGE NEVETT

A big step backwards after being one of the club's most consistent performers this season. His lack of pace was badly shown up and he lost Burstow for both goals. 4. Photo: Joe Dent

