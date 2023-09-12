Peterborough United strolled to a 2-0 victory in a low key local derby against Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.
Goals from Jadel Katongo and Ephron Mason-Clark sealed a a 2-0 EFL Trophy win.
Posh weren’t great, but they didn’t need to be in a battle between two much-changed sides.
RATINGS: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
1. FYNN TALLEY
The goalkeeper made a smart early save and then proceeded to handle the ball very well in wet conditions. Kicked okay - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JOSH KNIGHT
The usual mix of whole-hearted and no nonsense defending, but also some lively bursts forward from the back - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JADEL KATONGO
As comfortable on the ball as you'd expect from a Manchester City player. Took his goal well helped by a quality technique which enabled him to strike a clean and powerful volley. Played one glorious long crossfield pass in the second half and defended comfortably in the middle of a back three until his late substitution - 8. Photo: Joe Dent
4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ
The tall central defender doesn't lack confidence on the ball and is happy to take a risk in possession. Doesn't head the ball great for someone so big and missed a good chance from a second-half corner - 6. Photo: Joe Dent