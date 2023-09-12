News you can trust since 1948
This Ryan De Havilland shot turned into a goal assist for Jadel Katongo. Photo: David Lowndes.This Ryan De Havilland shot turned into a goal assist for Jadel Katongo. Photo: David Lowndes.
Peterborough United's players were dominant without needing to over-exert themselves

Peterborough United strolled to a 2-0 victory in a low key local derby against Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.
By Alan Swann
Published 26th Aug 2023, 17:48 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 22:20 BST

Goals from Jadel Katongo and Ephron Mason-Clark sealed a a 2-0 EFL Trophy win.

Posh weren’t great, but they didn’t need to be in a battle between two much-changed sides.

RATINGS: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

The goalkeeper made a smart early save and then proceeded to handle the ball very well in wet conditions. Kicked okay - 7.

1. FYNN TALLEY

The goalkeeper made a smart early save and then proceeded to handle the ball very well in wet conditions. Kicked okay - 7.

The usual mix of whole-hearted and no nonsense defending, but also some lively bursts forward from the back - 7.

2. JOSH KNIGHT

The usual mix of whole-hearted and no nonsense defending, but also some lively bursts forward from the back - 7.

As comfortable on the ball as you'd expect from a Manchester City player. Took his goal well helped by a quality technique which enabled him to strike a clean and powerful volley. Played one glorious long crossfield pass in the second half and defended comfortably in the middle of a back three until his late substitution - 8.

3. JADEL KATONGO

As comfortable on the ball as you'd expect from a Manchester City player. Took his goal well helped by a quality technique which enabled him to strike a clean and powerful volley. Played one glorious long crossfield pass in the second half and defended comfortably in the middle of a back three until his late substitution - 8.

The tall central defender doesn't lack confidence on the ball and is happy to take a risk in possession. Doesn't head the ball great for someone so big and missed a good chance from a second-half corner - 6.

4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

The tall central defender doesn't lack confidence on the ball and is happy to take a risk in possession. Doesn't head the ball great for someone so big and missed a good chance from a second-half corner - 6.

