Jonson Clarke-Harris fires Posh in front from the penalty spot at Shrewsbury. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Jonson Clarke-Harris fires Posh in front from the penalty spot at Shrewsbury. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Peterborough United's players were dominant, controlled and impressive in the win at Shrewsbury Town

Peterborough United’s players delivered a dominant display to win 3-0 in their League One match at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
Published 18th Mar 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 18:04 BST

The win kept Posh in sixth place on goal difference with just six matches to go.

There were a number of very good performances and not a single weak one as Posh suggested they will handle the pressure of the run-in.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6- Solid, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor.

A quiet afternoon for the number one, but what he had to do he did efficiently. He caught crosses, he kicked well and he made one sharp save when dashing off his line. Cautioned for delaying a re-start. 7.

A quiet afternoon for the number one, but what he had to do he did efficiently. He caught crosses, he kicked well and he made one sharp save when dashing off his line. Cautioned for delaying a re-start. 7. Photo: Joe Dent

The right-back took up great positions to join in no end of attacks. Passed the ball accurately and he bottled up his side of the defence very strongly 7.5.

The right-back took up great positions to join in no end of attacks. Passed the ball accurately and he bottled up his side of the defence very strongly 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent

A constant threat up and down the left hand side when he often linked up impressively with Mason-Clark. His retention of possession throughout the game was very good as he made good decisions. No issues at all defensively 8.

A constant threat up and down the left hand side when he often linked up impressively with Mason-Clark. His retention of possession throughout the game was very good as he made good decisions. No issues at all defensively 8. Photo: Joe Dent

A commanding defensive display, albeit against a weak set of forwards. Won the headers from the few crosses that came into the Posh penalty area. Used the ball well from the back 8.

A commanding defensive display, albeit against a weak set of forwards. Won the headers from the few crosses that came into the Posh penalty area. Used the ball well from the back 8. Photo: Joe Dent

