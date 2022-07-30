Second-half goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris (2) and Jack Marriott completed a superb comeback from 2-0 down on an afternoon when the Posh substitutes made a huge impact on the game.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful.
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
The goalkeeper dropped an early long throw under no pressure, but went on to make some crucial saves to thwart the dangerous Alfie May. One just before the break to stop Posh falling 3-0 down was vital and then he produced a stunning one-handed save to stop Cheltenham winning a point. 8.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
2. JOSH KNIGHT
Started the game at right-back and he never looked comfortable. A horror pass gifted Cheltenham their second goal, but much better when switched to the right side of a back three. Defended well and made some impressive surges forward. 6.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
3. HARRISON BURROWS
Found the going tough at left-back for most of the game, but kept plugging away against some powerful runners. Involved in the second Posh goal, albeit the position he took up was better than the cross he delivered 6.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
4. FRANKIE KENT
Suffered some uncomfortable defensive moments against a couple of lively forwards and his own goal gave the hosts the lead they deserved. Should have scored at the start of the second half, but also won some key defensive headers 6.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com