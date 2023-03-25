News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
9 hours ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
10 hours ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
1 day ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
Nathanael Ogbeta celebrates his goal for Posh against Derby County in style. Photo: David Lowndes.
Nathanael Ogbeta celebrates his goal for Posh against Derby County in style. Photo: David Lowndes.
Nathanael Ogbeta celebrates his goal for Posh against Derby County in style. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's players went from woeful to wonderful in the same game

Peterborough United’s players went from woeful to wonderful in the same game against Derby County at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
Published 25th Mar 2023, 18:24 GMT

After a listless first half, Posh turned on the power to claim a vital 2-0 win over League One play-off rivals Derby County thanks to goals from Ephron Mason-Clark and Nathanael Ogbeta.

There were some players staring at 4/10s at the break who recovered well to earn a decent mark.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6- Solid, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor.

The goalkeeper was a key man in this game. He made a key save at 0-0 in the first-half and an important one in the second-half. He came and caught crosses and also kicked the ball well 8.

1. WILL NORRIS

The goalkeeper was a key man in this game. He made a key save at 0-0 in the first-half and an important one in the second-half. He came and caught crosses and also kicked the ball well 8. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
The right-back was beaten badly just once in a game against a team with gifted forwards. Made a couple of fine headed interceptions when moved into the middle of the back three. Helped push Posh forward after the break. 7.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

The right-back was beaten badly just once in a game against a team with gifted forwards. Made a couple of fine headed interceptions when moved into the middle of the back three. Helped push Posh forward after the break. 7. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
He was all over the place before the break when Posh were often troubled on the left hand side of their defence by the movement and trickery of Mendez-Laing and friends. Moved forward for the second-half and the change was stark. He was a constant threat with his speed and ability on the ball. Forced the Derby keeper into a fine save before scoring a simple goal by taking up an excellent position. Set up substitute Ricky-Jade Jones for a late chance 7.

3. NATHANAEL OGBETA

He was all over the place before the break when Posh were often troubled on the left hand side of their defence by the movement and trickery of Mendez-Laing and friends. Moved forward for the second-half and the change was stark. He was a constant threat with his speed and ability on the ball. Forced the Derby keeper into a fine save before scoring a simple goal by taking up an excellent position. Set up substitute Ricky-Jade Jones for a late chance 7. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Posh were strong in the middle of their defence and they needed to be. One reckless challenge aside which earnt a caution, he defended the penalty area well. A couple of lazy clearances, but generally good. Played in the middle of a back three in the second half. 7.

4. FRANKIE KENT

Posh were strong in the middle of their defence and they needed to be. One reckless challenge aside which earnt a caution, he defended the penalty area well. A couple of lazy clearances, but generally good. Played in the middle of a back three in the second half. 7. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Derby CountyLeague One