3 . NATHANAEL OGBETA

He was all over the place before the break when Posh were often troubled on the left hand side of their defence by the movement and trickery of Mendez-Laing and friends. Moved forward for the second-half and the change was stark. He was a constant threat with his speed and ability on the ball. Forced the Derby keeper into a fine save before scoring a simple goal by taking up an excellent position. Set up substitute Ricky-Jade Jones for a late chance 7. Photo: Joe Dent