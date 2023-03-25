Peterborough United’s players went from woeful to wonderful in the same game against Derby County at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
After a listless first half, Posh turned on the power to claim a vital 2-0 win over League One play-off rivals Derby County thanks to goals from Ephron Mason-Clark and Nathanael Ogbeta.
There were some players staring at 4/10s at the break who recovered well to earn a decent mark.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6- Solid, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor.
1. WILL NORRIS
The goalkeeper was a key man in this game. He made a key save at 0-0 in the first-half and an important one in the second-half. He came and caught crosses and also kicked the ball well 8. Photo: Joe Dent
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
The right-back was beaten badly just once in a game against a team with gifted forwards. Made a couple of fine headed interceptions when moved into the middle of the back three. Helped push Posh forward after the break. 7. Photo: Joe Dent
3. NATHANAEL OGBETA
He was all over the place before the break when Posh were often troubled on the left hand side of their defence by the movement and trickery of Mendez-Laing and friends. Moved forward for the second-half and the change was stark. He was a constant threat with his speed and ability on the ball. Forced the Derby keeper into a fine save before scoring a simple goal by taking up an excellent position. Set up substitute Ricky-Jade Jones for a late chance 7. Photo: Joe Dent
4. FRANKIE KENT
Posh were strong in the middle of their defence and they needed to be. One reckless challenge aside which earnt a caution, he defended the penalty area well. A couple of lazy clearances, but generally good. Played in the middle of a back three in the second half. 7. Photo: Joe Dent