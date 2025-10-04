Peterborough United's players ultimately weren't good enough against an injury-hit relegation rival

There were some decent midfield displays, but penalty area woes as both ends of the pitch hurt them badly as they returned to the bottom of the League One table.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4 -Very poor.
1. ALEX BASS
Unlucky with the first goal as he made a great save that rebounded in off his teammate. Not a lot else to do, beaten by a fine late strike as Blackpool won the game- 6. Photo: David Lowndes
2. PETER KIOSO
His own goal was not his fault, but he looked sluggish by own standards - 5.5 Photo: David Lowndes
3. TOM O'CONNOR
Started at left-back where he did well. Moved to centre-back after an injury and was ok. His errant pass set Blackpool on their way to their winning goal though - 6. Photo: David Lowndes
4. DAVID OKAGBUE
He defended solidly against two big, strong, but very limited strikers - 6. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES