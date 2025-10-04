Kyrell Lisbie in action for Posh against Blackpool. Photo David Lowndes.placeholder image
Kyrell Lisbie in action for Posh against Blackpool. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's players ultimately weren't good enough against an injury-hit relegation rival

By Alan Swann
Published 4th Oct 2025, 18:28 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2025, 17:48 BST
Peterborough United’s players competed well, but were beaten 2-1 at home by Blackpool, an injury-hit relegation rival, at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

There were some decent midfield displays, but penalty area woes as both ends of the pitch hurt them badly as they returned to the bottom of the League One table.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4 -Very poor.

Unlucky with the first goal as he made a great save that rebounded in off his teammate. Not a lot else to do, beaten by a fine late strike as Blackpool won the game- 6.

1. ALEX BASS

Unlucky with the first goal as he made a great save that rebounded in off his teammate. Not a lot else to do, beaten by a fine late strike as Blackpool won the game- 6. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
His own goal was not his fault, but he looked sluggish by own standards - 5.5

2. PETER KIOSO

His own goal was not his fault, but he looked sluggish by own standards - 5.5 Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Started at left-back where he did well. Moved to centre-back after an injury and was ok. His errant pass set Blackpool on their way to their winning goal though - 6.

3. TOM O'CONNOR

Started at left-back where he did well. Moved to centre-back after an injury and was ok. His errant pass set Blackpool on their way to their winning goal though - 6. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
He defended solidly against two big, strong, but very limited strikers - 6.

4. DAVID OKAGBUE

He defended solidly against two big, strong, but very limited strikers - 6. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLeague One
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice