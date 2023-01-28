Peterborough United’s players turned on the style for most of their 2-1 League One win over Portsmouth at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
There were some outstanding individual performances from players in forward positions although how Posh didn’t score more than two goals is anyone’s guess.
Ratings key: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Below average, 4-Poor.
1. WILL NORRIS
The on-loan goalkeeper has started life at London Road very well. Calm with the ball at his feet and caught some important crossed balls. Only needed to make one tricky save 7.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
The experienced right-back has been given a new lease of life under Darren Ferguson. He was excellent here as he kept his winger quiet and still managed to rampage forward and join in some dangeous passing moves. The late own goal shouldn't detract from a fine display against a former club 8.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. DAN BUTLER
A big improvement omn his last outing. He was a useful outlet on the left and defended well until beaten by the run and cross which delivered a Pompey a late goal. 7.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. FRANKIE KENT
Composed on the ball throughout and defensively dominant until Pompey threw caution to the wind in the latter stages. Kent and the rest of the defence creaked, but thankfully didn't wilt 7.
Photo: Joe Dent