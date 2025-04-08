Birmingham City won the match 2-1 to clinch promotion from League One with six games to spare. They never looked like losing a lead they took for the second time eight minutes before the interval.
It was a much improved Posh display compared to the one from the weekend, but not one that could avoid a third defeat in four League One matches.
RATING KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
The recalled goalkeeper made a decent early stop, but he will be remembered for a costly slip for the winning goal. Little to do in the second-half, but some erratic clearance kicks - 5. Photo: s
2. CARL JOHNSTON
Got away with a terrible error in the second minute when a misplaced pass gave Birmingham a clear run at goal. Didn't really settle and looked lost as to who he should mark. Both goals conceded came from his side of the defence. Substituted in the second half - 5. Photo: David Lowndes
3. HARLEY MILLS
The left-back was again impressive and deserves the run in the side he will now get. Solid defensively although outjumped for the opening goal which went in off him. Some decent set-piece deliveries and clever passes which weren't always picked up by teammates - 7. Photo: David Lowndes
A surprise, but very welcome return to action. Defensively sound, ok on the ball and came closest to scoring from a second-half header - 7. Photo: SAM HUGHES
