Action from Posh v Birmingham. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's players tried hard, but made little impression on League One's best team

By Alan Swann
Published 5th Apr 2025, 17:51 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 23:26 BST
Peterborough United players battled hard against the best team in League One, but rarely looked like getting anything from the game at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Birmingham City won the match 2-1 to clinch promotion from League One with six games to spare. They never looked like losing a lead they took for the second time eight minutes before the interval.

It was a much improved Posh display compared to the one from the weekend, but not one that could avoid a third defeat in four League One matches.

RATING KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

The recalled goalkeeper made a decent early stop, but he will be remembered for a costly slip for the winning goal. Little to do in the second-half, but some erratic clearance kicks - 5.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

The recalled goalkeeper made a decent early stop, but he will be remembered for a costly slip for the winning goal. Little to do in the second-half, but some erratic clearance kicks - 5.

Got away with a terrible error in the second minute when a misplaced pass gave Birmingham a clear run at goal. Didn't really settle and looked lost as to who he should mark. Both goals conceded came from his side of the defence. Substituted in the second half - 5.

2. CARL JOHNSTON

Got away with a terrible error in the second minute when a misplaced pass gave Birmingham a clear run at goal. Didn't really settle and looked lost as to who he should mark. Both goals conceded came from his side of the defence. Substituted in the second half - 5.

The left-back was again impressive and deserves the run in the side he will now get. Solid defensively although outjumped for the opening goal which went in off him. Some decent set-piece deliveries and clever passes which weren't always picked up by teammates - 7.

3. HARLEY MILLS

The left-back was again impressive and deserves the run in the side he will now get. Solid defensively although outjumped for the opening goal which went in off him. Some decent set-piece deliveries and clever passes which weren't always picked up by teammates - 7.

A surprise, but very welcome return to action. Defensively sound, ok on the ball and came closest to scoring from a second-half header - 7.

A surprise, but very welcome return to action. Defensively sound, ok on the ball and came closest to scoring from a second-half header - 7.

