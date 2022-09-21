Peterborough United’s players stopped the rot in style with a comfortable win over Spurs
Peterborough United’s players stopped the rot with a convincing victory over Spurs Under 21s in the EFL Trophy at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.
By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 6:37 am
Posh fielded a strong team in search of a confidence boost and it paid off as they dominated the contest from start to finish.
It was a good night all-round for the manager as well as his players.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
Page 1 of 5