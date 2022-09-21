News you can trust since 1948
Action from Posh v Spurs Under 21s. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United’s players stopped the rot in style with a comfortable win over Spurs

Peterborough United’s players stopped the rot with a convincing victory over Spurs Under 21s in the EFL Trophy at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 6:37 am

Posh fielded a strong team in search of a confidence boost and it paid off as they dominated the contest from start to finish.

It was a good night all-round for the manager as well as his players.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

The easiest game the goalkeeper has had all season. One flying save, but quiet otherwise 6.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

2. JOE WARD

A cruise at right-back for a player making his 199th Posh appearance. Looked quick, although crossing was inconsistent 7.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

3. JOSH KNIGHT

Alert enough to pounce on a goalkeeping error to score the first goal from close range. A very easy game defensively to follow a strong weekend display 7.

Photo: Joe Dent

4. FRANKIE KENT

The Posh defence had it easy all night, but they all held their concentration well against occasionally slippery opponents 7.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

