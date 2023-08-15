News you can trust since 1948
Kwame Poku of Peterborough United gets away from Liam Kitching of Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Kwame Poku of Peterborough United gets away from Liam Kitching of Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United's players stepped up a gear to beat likely League One promotion rivals

Peterborough United have enjoyed a superb start to the League One season, but they stepped up another gear in beating Barnsley 3-1 at Oakwell on Tuesday.
By Alan Swann
Published 12th Aug 2023, 18:09 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 22:36 BST

Posh came from behind to make it three League One wins in a row and there were some outstanding individual displays against last season’s losing League One play-off finalists.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor

He will be disappointed with the goal he conceded, but he deserves praise for a couple of first-half saves that kept Posh on level terms. Made a key save at 2-1 also. Excellent with ball at his feet - 7.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

He will be disappointed with the goal he conceded, but he deserves praise for a couple of first-half saves that kept Posh on level terms. Made a key save at 2-1 also. Excellent with ball at his feet - 7. Photo: Joe Dent

Terrific vision and a precise pass to assist on the first Posh goal. He was resolute defensively throughout and attacked impressively after the break - 8.

2. PETER KIOSO

Terrific vision and a precise pass to assist on the first Posh goal. He was resolute defensively throughout and attacked impressively after the break - 8. Photo: Joe Dent

He's playing solidly in a left-back position that can't be his best. Some neat link-up play here and some cool defending under pressure - 7.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

He's playing solidly in a left-back position that can't be his best. Some neat link-up play here and some cool defending under pressure - 7. Photo: Joe Dent

What on earth is the central defender still doing in League One? In total control here both defensively and in possession. A complete class act so enjoy him while you can. Apparently the Barnsley goal took a nick off him to defeat Bilokapic - 8.5.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

What on earth is the central defender still doing in League One? In total control here both defensively and in possession. A complete class act so enjoy him while you can. Apparently the Barnsley goal took a nick off him to defeat Bilokapic - 8.5. Photo: Joe Dent

