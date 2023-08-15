Peterborough United have enjoyed a superb start to the League One season, but they stepped up another gear in beating Barnsley 3-1 at Oakwell on Tuesday.
Posh came from behind to make it three League One wins in a row and there were some outstanding individual displays against last season’s losing League One play-off finalists.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
He will be disappointed with the goal he conceded, but he deserves praise for a couple of first-half saves that kept Posh on level terms. Made a key save at 2-1 also. Excellent with ball at his feet - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
2. PETER KIOSO
Terrific vision and a precise pass to assist on the first Posh goal. He was resolute defensively throughout and attacked impressively after the break - 8. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
He's playing solidly in a left-back position that can't be his best. Some neat link-up play here and some cool defending under pressure - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
What on earth is the central defender still doing in League One? In total control here both defensively and in possession. A complete class act so enjoy him while you can. Apparently the Barnsley goal took a nick off him to defeat Bilokapic - 8.5. Photo: Joe Dent