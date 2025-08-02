Cian Hayes in action for Posh against Barnsley. Photo David Lowndes.placeholder image
Cian Hayes in action for Posh against Barnsley. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's players showed some improvement, but life is still a struggle for the team

By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 22:43 BST
There were some improved performances from Peterborough United players, but the end result was the same.

The players are putting the effort in, but the quality isn’t there to ensure positive results.

Posh went down 1-0 at home to Barnsley to make it four League One defeats from four games this season.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out Of This World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

The goalkeeper was very good in the second-half making three fine saves. Would probably have saved the only goal, but for a defensive intervention - 8.

1. VICENTE REYES

The goalkeeper was very good in the second-half making three fine saves. Would probably have saved the only goal, but for a defensive intervention - 8.

The right back delivered a steady performance. Passing wasn't always accurate, but his last-minute cross should have been converted - 6.

2. JAMES DORNELLY

The right back delivered a steady performance. Passing wasn't always accurate, but his last-minute cross should have been converted - 6.

Played out of position at left-back. He puts a great deal of effort into his game. Very determined, very aggressive, but his forward passing is indifferent - 6.

3. CARL JOHNSTON

Played out of position at left-back. He puts a great deal of effort into his game. Very determined, very aggressive, but his forward passing is indifferent - 6.

He has the look of an accident prone defender. Competes well, but bad things happen. He had no need to put his head in the way of the match-winning shot - 5.

4. DAVID OKAGBUE

He has the look of an accident prone defender. Competes well, but bad things happen. He had no need to put his head in the way of the match-winning shot - 5.

