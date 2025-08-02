Peterborough United's players showed some improvement, but life is still a struggle for the team

The players are putting the effort in, but the quality isn’t there to ensure positive results.
Posh went down 1-0 at home to Barnsley to make it four League One defeats from four games this season.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out Of This World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. VICENTE REYES
The goalkeeper was very good in the second-half making three fine saves. Would probably have saved the only goal, but for a defensive intervention - 8. Photo: s
2. JAMES DORNELLY
The right back delivered a steady performance. Passing wasn't always accurate, but his last-minute cross should have been converted - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
3. CARL JOHNSTON
Played out of position at left-back. He puts a great deal of effort into his game. Very determined, very aggressive, but his forward passing is indifferent - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
4. DAVID OKAGBUE
He has the look of an accident prone defender. Competes well, but bad things happen. He had no need to put his head in the way of the match-winning shot - 5. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES