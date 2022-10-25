Peterborough United's players showed plenty of character to bag a second straight win in League One
Peterborough United players showed character to come from behind to beat Accrington Stanley 3-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.
By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago
They are capable of performing much better, but it’s tough to grumble at taking six points from two matches into Saturday’s League One derby at home to Cambridge United.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
