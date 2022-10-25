News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Ephron Mason-Clark celebrates his goal for Posh against Accrington Stanley. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's players showed plenty of character to bag a second straight win in League One

Peterborough United players showed character to come from behind to beat Accrington Stanley 3-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.

By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago

They are capable of performing much better, but it’s tough to grumble at taking six points from two matches into Saturday’s League One derby at home to Cambridge United.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

He made a fine save at 2-1 which proved pivotal as Posh had put the game to bed within five minutes. Came and relieved pressure by catching a few crosses as well 7.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

He made the odd rash defensive decision, but he was competent enough against these opponents. A long pass assisted on the Clarke-Harris goal 6.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

3. DAN BUTLER

Some good moments, some not so good. The left side of the defence is still an issue, but he plugged away and found the time to deliver a couple of decent crosses. 6

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

Playing him on the left of a back four is not ideal, although he brought the ball out of defence nicely at times. Defended okay. 6.5.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
League One
Next Page
Page 1 of 5