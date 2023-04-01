News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Posh midfielder Oliver Norburn shoots at the Oxford goal. Photo: David Lowndes.
Peterborough United's players showed passion, but very little quality

Peterborough United’s players played with plenty of passion, but failed to find the guile or quality required to break down a stubborn, and ultimately negative, Oxford United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
Published 18th Mar 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 18:42 BST

It finished 0-0, but the draw was enough to take Posh into the play-off places with seven matches to go.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6- Solid, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor.

Another crucial save at 0-0. Could have taken a book out to read in the second-half such was Oxford's lack of ambition 6.5.

1. WILL NORRIS

Another crucial save at 0-0. Could have taken a book out to read in the second-half such was Oxford's lack of ambition 6.5.

He had his hands full with Wildschut and didn't always come out on top. Couldn't help the forward effort and eventually substituted 6.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

He had his hands full with Wildschut and didn't always come out on top. Couldn't help the forward effort and eventually substituted 6.

Made some enterprising runs forward, but couldn't find a worthwhile cross. Defended solidly 7.

3. NATHANAEL OGBETA

Made some enterprising runs forward, but couldn't find a worthwhile cross. Defended solidly 7.

Oxford were lightweight up front so the centre-back coasted through the game. Kept the ball moving well from the back 7.

4. FRANKIE KENT

Oxford were lightweight up front so the centre-back coasted through the game. Kept the ball moving well from the back 7.

