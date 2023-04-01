Peterborough United's players showed passion, but very little quality
Peterborough United’s players played with plenty of passion, but failed to find the guile or quality required to break down a stubborn, and ultimately negative, Oxford United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 18th Mar 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 18:42 BST
It finished 0-0, but the draw was enough to take Posh into the play-off places with seven matches to go.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6- Solid, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor.
Page 1 of 5