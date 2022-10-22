News you can trust since 1948
Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United in action with Elliott Moore of Oxford United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United's players showed grit and determination to see out a valuable away win

Peterborough United players delivered two classy finishes and then showed grit and character to win 2-1 in League One at Oxford United on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
10 minutes ago

It wasn’t a pretty victory by any means, given they played against 10 men for the final 40 minutes, but it was an important one as Posh maintained their push for promotion.

Credit to manager Grant McCann also for overcoming many pre-match problems to send out a team capable of winning.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

Did all that was asked of him which wasn't that much given all the possession Oxford enjoyed. No difficult saves, came and caught a couple of dangerous crosses, and cleared his lines well 6.5.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

2. JOE WARD

Injured early after trying a retrieve his own poor control. It's no criticism of him, but Nathan Thompson's extra defensive qualities actually came in handy. 6.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

3. DAN BUTLER

A scratchy performance on the ball and defensively. Unusually hesitant at times and picked up a late caution for an ugly tackle 5.5.

Photo: Joe Dent

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

Added passing ability to the back four, but he was muscled off a few 50-50s. Involved in the red card incident and the made a terrific goalline clearance to preserve the point. 7.

Photo: Joe Dent

