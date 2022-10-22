Peterborough United's players showed grit and determination to see out a valuable away win
Peterborough United players delivered two classy finishes and then showed grit and character to win 2-1 in League One at Oxford United on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
It wasn’t a pretty victory by any means, given they played against 10 men for the final 40 minutes, but it was an important one as Posh maintained their push for promotion.
Credit to manager Grant McCann also for overcoming many pre-match problems to send out a team capable of winning.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
