Peterborough United's players put a shift in at Wigan Athletic, but they are struggling badly as a side

Posh are one of three teams without a point after three games and sit next-to-bottom of the table after a 2-0 defeat at the Brick Community Stadium.
Posh were woeful defensively and created hardly any scoring chances and that’s a recipe for defeat.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out Of This World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. VICENTE REYES
There's an argument the 'keeper could have done better with the second Wigan goal as he parried it back into the danger area, but he had no help when he needed it. Made a couple of good saves after the break. Posh have bigger problems than the goalie - 6. Photo: s
2. CARL JOHNSTON
The honesty and commitment of the full-back can't be questioned, but he found Hungbo a handful in the first-half and then he was switched to left-back for the second-half which made life even more awkward defensively. Kept pushing forward tough - 5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARLEY MILLS
The left-back was found wanting defensively and he couldn't compensate with any attacking quality either. Substituted at half-time - 4.5. Photo: s
4. DAVID OKAGBUE
The centre-back is a trier, but he struggled against the power and pace of the Wigan forwards. Mis-timed a few aerial challenges - 4.5. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES