Brandon Khela in action for Posh at Wigan. Photo Bernard Platt

Peterborough United's players put a shift in at Wigan Athletic, but they are struggling badly as a side

By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2025, 17:46 BST
Peterborough United’s players put a shift in at Wigan Athletic on Saturday, but they remain a team struggling to cope with life at League One level.

Posh are one of three teams without a point after three games and sit next-to-bottom of the table after a 2-0 defeat at the Brick Community Stadium.

Posh were woeful defensively and created hardly any scoring chances and that’s a recipe for defeat.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out Of This World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

There's an argument the 'keeper could have done better with the second Wigan goal as he parried it back into the danger area, but he had no help when he needed it. Made a couple of good saves after the break. Posh have bigger problems than the goalie - 6.

1. VICENTE REYES

There's an argument the 'keeper could have done better with the second Wigan goal as he parried it back into the danger area, but he had no help when he needed it. Made a couple of good saves after the break. Posh have bigger problems than the goalie - 6.

The honesty and commitment of the full-back can't be questioned, but he found Hungbo a handful in the first-half and then he was switched to left-back for the second-half which made life even more awkward defensively. Kept pushing forward tough - 5.

2. CARL JOHNSTON

The honesty and commitment of the full-back can't be questioned, but he found Hungbo a handful in the first-half and then he was switched to left-back for the second-half which made life even more awkward defensively. Kept pushing forward tough - 5.

The left-back was found wanting defensively and he couldn't compensate with any attacking quality either. Substituted at half-time - 4.5.

3. HARLEY MILLS

The left-back was found wanting defensively and he couldn't compensate with any attacking quality either. Substituted at half-time - 4.5.

The centre-back is a trier, but he struggled against the power and pace of the Wigan forwards. Mis-timed a few aerial challenges - 4.5.

4. DAVID OKAGBUE

The centre-back is a trier, but he struggled against the power and pace of the Wigan forwards. Mis-timed a few aerial challenges - 4.5.

