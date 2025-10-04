Peterborough United's players put a poor first-half display behind them to claim a crucial success on the road

Posh were booed off by some fans at the break, but those jeers had turned to cheers thanks to a wonderful goal from Archie Collins.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4 -Very poor.
1. ALEX BASS
Made one big first-half save, but otherwise his work was sweeping up behind his defenders and catching crosses which he did well - 7. Photo: David Lowndes
2. TOM LEES
He was excellent in the air, especially in his own penalty area. Sent off late on after a terrible pass from a teammate put him under pressure. Made numerous clearances before that - 8. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES
3. GEORGE NEVETT
There were moments when he struggled, but he ultimately stood up strongly against a long-ball challenge - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
4. TOM O'CONNOR
The central defender was poor in the first-half when he lost tackles, headers and runners, but he thankfully picked up after the break when he moved forward to good effect on a couple of occasions - 5.5. Photo: David Lowndes