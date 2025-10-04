Posh centre-back Tom Lees in action. Photo David Lowndes.placeholder image
Peterborough United's players put a poor first-half display behind them to claim a crucial success on the road

By Alan Swann
Published 4th Oct 2025, 18:28 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2025, 15:30 BST
Peterborough United’s players put a poor first-half display behind them to pinch a crucial 1-0 League One win at Burton Albion on Saturday.

Posh were booed off by some fans at the break, but those jeers had turned to cheers thanks to a wonderful goal from Archie Collins.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4 -Very poor.

Made one big first-half save, but otherwise his work was sweeping up behind his defenders and catching crosses which he did well - 7.

1. ALEX BASS

He was excellent in the air, especially in his own penalty area. Sent off late on after a terrible pass from a teammate put him under pressure. Made numerous clearances before that - 8.

2. TOM LEES

There were moments when he struggled, but he ultimately stood up strongly against a long-ball challenge - 7.

3. GEORGE NEVETT

The central defender was poor in the first-half when he lost tackles, headers and runners, but he thankfully picked up after the break when he moved forward to good effect on a couple of occasions - 5.5.

4. TOM O'CONNOR

