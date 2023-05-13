3 . HARRISON BURROWS

It's been a sensational couple of games for a youngster who was expected to struggle defensively as a left-back. But he read the game beautifully here, stood up physically and he was terrific when going forward. He claimed assists on the first two goals and almost bagged a hat-trick with an excellent piece of play which almost led to a fifth goal at the death. His understanding of Ronnie Edwards' game is impressive. The pair passed the ball around Wednesday players for fun 9. Photo: Joe Dent