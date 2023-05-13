Peterborough United’s players delivered one of the great team performances to claim an astonishing 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in a League One play-off semi-final first leg at the Weston Homes Stadium.
It was a sensational all-round display which included top goalkeeping and stout defending as well some outstanding attacking football.
Not one player received a mark lower than eight, possibly for the first time this season!
A couple of Posh platers came close to receiving a perfect 10/10 rating.
KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
1. WILL NORRIS
Two vital saves in the first-half from the Posh number one. One dropped cross almost proved costly, but he's a cool customer in the main. His confidence with the ball at his feet is slightly unnerving 8.5. Photo: Joe Dent
2. JOE WARD
A dashing display at right-back from a talented and clearly versatile performer. Stuck one into the top corner from 25 yards albeit with the help of a deflection which made it 2-0. He played a huge part in the superb fourth goal with a speedy run and precise cross. No issues at all defensively which is a great credit to him 8.5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
It's been a sensational couple of games for a youngster who was expected to struggle defensively as a left-back. But he read the game beautifully here, stood up physically and he was terrific when going forward. He claimed assists on the first two goals and almost bagged a hat-trick with an excellent piece of play which almost led to a fifth goal at the death. His understanding of Ronnie Edwards' game is impressive. The pair passed the ball around Wednesday players for fun 9. Photo: Joe Dent
4. FRANKIE KENT
Took an early caution after a sloppy piece of play from a teammate, but the centre-back didn't let it bother him as he went on to play with calm control and aerial dominance. His fine pass started the move for that wonderful fourth goal 9. Photo: Joe Dent