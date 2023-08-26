Peterborough United's players lost the plot for 16 minutes, but played well otherwise
Peterborough United’s players lost the plot towards the end of the first half of their 4-2 defeat to potential League One champions Derby County at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 26th Aug 2023, 17:48 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 20:11 BST
Posh went down to The Rams after conceding four goals in 16 first-half minutes.
They had started the game impressively and also finished it strongly, but they paid for a spell of dreadful defending in the latter stages of the first half.
It’s now back to back defeats for Posh after last weekend’s derby loss at Northampton Town.
Posh have now slipped to 10th in the League One table, but are just three points off the top.
RATINGS: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
