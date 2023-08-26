News you can trust since 1948
Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh against Derbt County. Photo: David Lowndes.Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh against Derbt County. Photo: David Lowndes.
Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh against Derbt County. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's players lost the plot for 16 minutes, but played well otherwise

Peterborough United’s players lost the plot towards the end of the first half of their 4-2 defeat to potential League One champions Derby County at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 26th Aug 2023, 17:48 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 20:11 BST

Posh went down to The Rams after conceding four goals in 16 first-half minutes.

They had started the game impressively and also finished it strongly, but they paid for a spell of dreadful defending in the latter stages of the first half.

It’s now back to back defeats for Posh after last weekend’s derby loss at Northampton Town.

Posh have now slipped to 10th in the League One table, but are just three points off the top.

RATINGS: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

The goalkeeper was beaten by four shots that nestled into the same corner of his net. He couldn't be blamed for any of them - 6.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

The goalkeeper was beaten by four shots that nestled into the same corner of his net. He couldn't be blamed for any of them - 6. Photo: Pete Norton

It was a tough afternoon for the right-back and he picked up his third caution of the season. His unfortunate deflection of a cross led to the equaliser - 5.

2. PETER KIOSO

It was a tough afternoon for the right-back and he picked up his third caution of the season. His unfortunate deflection of a cross led to the equaliser - 5. Photo: Joe Dent

The left-back was good going forward and he played a big part in the first Posh goal. Defending was a struggle though and he found Nat Mendez-Laing a real handful - 6.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

The left-back was good going forward and he played a big part in the first Posh goal. Defending was a struggle though and he found Nat Mendez-Laing a real handful - 6. Photo: a

Even the golden boy was troubled by the speed and movement of the Derby forward line. If it was his last game for the club it was a disappointing one - 5.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

Even the golden boy was troubled by the speed and movement of the Derby forward line. If it was his last game for the club it was a disappointing one - 5. Photo: Pete Norton

