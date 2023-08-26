Peterborough United’s players lost the plot towards the end of the first half of their 4-2 defeat to potential League One champions Derby County at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Posh went down to The Rams after conceding four goals in 16 first-half minutes.

They had started the game impressively and also finished it strongly, but they paid for a spell of dreadful defending in the latter stages of the first half.

It’s now back to back defeats for Posh after last weekend’s derby loss at Northampton Town.

Posh have now slipped to 10th in the League One table, but are just three points off the top.

RATINGS: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

1 . NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC The goalkeeper was beaten by four shots that nestled into the same corner of his net. He couldn't be blamed for any of them - 6. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . PETER KIOSO It was a tough afternoon for the right-back and he picked up his third caution of the season. His unfortunate deflection of a cross led to the equaliser - 5. Photo: Joe Dent Photo Sales

3 . HARRISON BURROWS The left-back was good going forward and he played a big part in the first Posh goal. Defending was a struggle though and he found Nat Mendez-Laing a real handful - 6. Photo: a Photo Sales