Peterborough United’s players looked like serious promotion contenders as they cruised to a 3-0 success at Lincoln City on Saturday.
Jonson Clarke-Harris claimed his 22nd League One goal of the season in the first-half with Jack Taylor and Joe Ward adding second-half strikes.
It’s the first time Ward has scored in successive Football League matches.
