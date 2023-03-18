News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United in action against Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United's players looked like serious promotion contenders as they eased to victory at Lincoln

Peterborough United’s players looked like serious promotion contenders as they cruised to a 3-0 success at Lincoln City on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
Published 18th Mar 2023, 16:09 GMT

Jonson Clarke-Harris claimed his 22nd League One goal of the season in the first-half with Jack Taylor and Joe Ward adding second-half strikes.

It’s the first time Ward has scored in successive Football League matches.

The players and manager were awarded a solid set of marks by the PT.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6- Solid, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor.

The goalkeeper has responded to a difficult game with one excellent performance and now a very solid one. The goalkeeper had little opportunity to impress, but he was error free and handled what little came his way perfectly 6.

1. WILL NORRIS

The goalkeeper has responded to a difficult game with one excellent performance and now a very solid one. The goalkeeper had little opportunity to impress, but he was error free and handled what little came his way perfectly 6.

The right-back was rock solid throughout. Stopped crosses coming in and won the majority of his one-on-one battles. Didn't venture forward too often, but then didn't need to 7.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

The right-back was rock solid throughout. Stopped crosses coming in and won the majority of his one-on-one battles. Didn't venture forward too often, but then didn't need to 7.

A vital interception and cross led to the vital opening goal. Played with attacking dash throughout without shirking his defensive duties 7.

3. NATHANAEL OGBETA

A vital interception and cross led to the vital opening goal. Played with attacking dash throughout without shirking his defensive duties 7.

A near faultless display of defending, not that he was tested too severely. Struggled with his longer passing in the early stages 7.5.

4. FRANKIE KENT

A near faultless display of defending, not that he was tested too severely. Struggled with his longer passing in the early stages 7.5.

