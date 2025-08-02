Archie Collins in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.placeholder image
Peterborough United's players look down and out and it's not even September

By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2025, 17:18 BST
Peterborough United’s players were beaten up in Devon as they slipped to a 3-0 League One defeat at Exeter City.

It’s the heaviest defeat in what is already an appalling season and Posh can have no complaints.

There were a couple of reasonable performances, but Posh have a fatal combination on a leaky defence and an impotent attack.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out Of This World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

This result was no fault of the goalkeeper. One decent save in each half - 6.5.

1. VICENTE REYES

This result was no fault of the goalkeeper. One decent save in each half - 6.5.

Photo Sales
Did okay defensively, but clearly working towards match fitness. Substituted early in the second-half - 6.

2. PETER KIOSO

Did okay defensively, but clearly working towards match fitness. Substituted early in the second-half - 6.

Photo Sales
Always plays with a lot of spirit, but he's no left back - 5.5

3. CARL JOHNSTON

Always plays with a lot of spirit, but he's no left back - 5.5

Photo Sales
He was okay without being dominant at all - 5.5

4. TOM LEES

He was okay without being dominant at all - 5.5

Photo Sales
