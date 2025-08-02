Peterborough United's players look down and out and it's not even September

It’s the heaviest defeat in what is already an appalling season and Posh can have no complaints.
There were a couple of reasonable performances, but Posh have a fatal combination on a leaky defence and an impotent attack.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out Of This World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. VICENTE REYES
This result was no fault of the goalkeeper. One decent save in each half - 6.5. Photo: s
2. PETER KIOSO
Did okay defensively, but clearly working towards match fitness. Substituted early in the second-half - 6. Photo: Joe Dent
3. CARL JOHNSTON
Always plays with a lot of spirit, but he's no left back - 5.5 Photo: Joe Dent
4. TOM LEES
He was okay without being dominant at all - 5.5 Photo: Joe Dent