Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh against Fleetwood. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's players let themselves down in Fleetwood defeat

Peterborough United’s players were well off their normal standards at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday night.

By Alan Swann
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 10:47 pm

There was barely a good performance from all 15 players used as they went down 1-0 to an average Fleetwood Town team, something that is reflected by the player marks.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

The goalkeeper made a terrific double save before he was beaten by the third strike at goal in the same attack. His reluctance to leave his line is becoming a concern, but he was blameless for this defeat 6.5

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

Booked in the second minute by a woefully inconsistent referee. He was okay until suffering a concussion injury early in the second half 6.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

The sponsors man of the match which must have been a near impossible task to decide. He's a good footballer, but his frailties were obvious again. He's getting stuck in though even when he's physically out-matched 5.5.

Photo: Joe Dent

4. FRANKIE KENT

Played with decent defensive commitment, but missed with a free header from a corner 5.5

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

FleetwoodFleetwood Town
