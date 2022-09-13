There was barely a good performance from all 15 players used as they went down 1-0 to an average Fleetwood Town team, something that is reflected by the player marks.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
The goalkeeper made a terrific double save before he was beaten by the third strike at goal in the same attack. His reluctance to leave his line is becoming a concern, but he was blameless for this defeat 6.5
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
Booked in the second minute by a woefully inconsistent referee. He was okay until suffering a concussion injury early in the second half 6.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
The sponsors man of the match which must have been a near impossible task to decide. He's a good footballer, but his frailties were obvious again. He's getting stuck in though even when he's physically out-matched 5.5.
4. FRANKIE KENT
Played with decent defensive commitment, but missed with a free header from a corner 5.5
