Posh were comfortable at 1-0 but went to pieces in the second half after Michael Olakigbe’s red card and conceded two late goals to lose 2-1.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
Not much he could have done after being beaten by a free-kick and an own goal. His kicking when he looked to go long was poor though. 6. Photo: Joe Dent
2. HARRISON BURROWS
Appears to be Posh's new penalty taker and showed plenty of composure taking his kick. Defended well under pressure and helped Posh get up the field when they could. 7. Photo: Joe Dent
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
Wasn't troubled for large parts of the first half and got Posh on the front foot with his passing. Defended well when Posh were under pressure. 7. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
Very lucky not to have gifted Exeter a goal in the first half with a terrible lapse of concentration and a bad pass. Could have been sent off late on for a cynical sliding tackle trying to stop a break which only ended up eating into Posh's time to find an equaliser. 6. Photo: Joe Dent