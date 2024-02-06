News you can trust since 1948
Ephron Mason-Clark takes on his man against Exeter on Tuesday night. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United's players let poor opposition off the hook in defeat at Exeter City

Peterborough United’s players have once again failed to finish off opposition against Exeter City.
By Ben Jones
Published 6th Feb 2024, 23:24 GMT

Posh were comfortable at 1-0 but went to pieces in the second half after Michael Olakigbe’s red card and conceded two late goals to lose 2-1.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

2. HARRISON BURROWS

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

4. JOSH KNIGHT

