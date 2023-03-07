Peterborough United's players huffed and puffed their way to victory over Shrewsbury Town
Peterborough United’s players huffed and puffed and collected a crucial three points in their quest for the League One play-offs with a late winning goal from centre-back Frankie Kent.
By Alan Swann
Kent won the sponsors’ man-of-the-match award for his efforts which also included a strong defensive performance.
Posh were gritty rather than glorious, but deserved to win the game.
Here are the PT ratings.
RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor
