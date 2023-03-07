News you can trust since 1948
Jonson Clarke-Harris scores for Posh against Shrewsbury. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United’s players huffed and puffed and collected a crucial three points in their quest for the League One play-offs with a late winning goal from centre-back Frankie Kent.

By Alan Swann
7 minutes ago

Kent won the sponsors’ man-of-the-match award for his efforts which also included a strong defensive performance.

Posh were gritty rather than glorious, but deserved to win the game.

Here are the PT ratings.

RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor

1. WILL NORRIS

Photo: Joe Dent

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

Photo: Joe Dent

3. NATHANAEL OGBETA

Photo: Joe Dent

4. FRANKIE KENT

Photo: Joe Dent

