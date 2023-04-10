News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
2 hours ago Abba pay tribute to guitarist Lasse Wellander in emotional post
3 hours ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
3 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
5 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
5 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
Kwame Poku leads the celebrations after Posh open the scoring. Photo: David Lowndes.Kwame Poku leads the celebrations after Posh open the scoring. Photo: David Lowndes.
Kwame Poku leads the celebrations after Posh open the scoring. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's players hard to work hard before securing another vital win

Peterborough United’s players were forced to work hard for a fifth win in six unbeaten League One matches.

By Alan Swann
Published 18th Mar 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 17:48 BST

Posh had to quell a spirited Exeter City fightback in the second-half before clinching a 3-1 success at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh moved up a place to fifth ahead of derby day at Cambridge United next Saturday.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6- Solid, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor.

The goalkeeper's blunder helped Exeter back into the game. A disappointing way to concede a first goal in five matches, but at least it ultimately didn't matter 5.

1. WILL NORRIS

The goalkeeper's blunder helped Exeter back into the game. A disappointing way to concede a first goal in five matches, but at least it ultimately didn't matter 5. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
A solid defensive effort and one excellent through ball in the first-half. Exeter had some joy down the Posh right, but nothing too alarming. Finished the game as a third centre-back 7.

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

A solid defensive effort and one excellent through ball in the first-half. Exeter had some joy down the Posh right, but nothing too alarming. Finished the game as a third centre-back 7. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Pinged over a couple of great crosses, one of which led to the crucial third Posh goal. Stuck to his guns defensively 7.5.

3. NATHANAEL OGBETA

Pinged over a couple of great crosses, one of which led to the crucial third Posh goal. Stuck to his guns defensively 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Battled well against a tough customer in Sam Nombe. Won most of his headers. Distribution from the back became difficult into a strong wind, but he was generally sensible in possession 7.

4. FRANKIE KENT

Battled well against a tough customer in Sam Nombe. Won most of his headers. Distribution from the back became difficult into a strong wind, but he was generally sensible in possession 7. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
League One