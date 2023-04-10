Peterborough United’s players were forced to work hard for a fifth win in six unbeaten League One matches.
Posh had to quell a spirited Exeter City fightback in the second-half before clinching a 3-1 success at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Posh moved up a place to fifth ahead of derby day at Cambridge United next Saturday.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6- Solid, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor.
1. WILL NORRIS
The goalkeeper's blunder helped Exeter back into the game. A disappointing way to concede a first goal in five matches, but at least it ultimately didn't matter 5. Photo: Joe Dent
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
A solid defensive effort and one excellent through ball in the first-half. Exeter had some joy down the Posh right, but nothing too alarming. Finished the game as a third centre-back 7. Photo: Joe Dent
3. NATHANAEL OGBETA
Pinged over a couple of great crosses, one of which led to the crucial third Posh goal. Stuck to his guns defensively 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent
4. FRANKIE KENT
Battled well against a tough customer in Sam Nombe. Won most of his headers. Distribution from the back became difficult into a strong wind, but he was generally sensible in possession 7. Photo: Joe Dent