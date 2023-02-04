Peterborough United's players got home with determination, defensive excellence and a superb goal
Peterborough United’s players dug deep to secure a third straight League One success, this time 2-0 at Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
7 minutes ago
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 6:04pm
Second-half goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris (from the penalty spot) and Hector Kypraianou delivered a win that had been set up by some determined and well-organised defending.
This was a different type of win for Posh, but the ability to battle and scrap will be vital in the final part of the season.
Ratings key: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Below average, 4-Poor.
