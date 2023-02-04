News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United in action against Forest Green Rovers. Photo; Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United's players got home with determination, defensive excellence and a superb goal

Peterborough United’s players dug deep to secure a third straight League One success, this time 2-0 at Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
7 minutes ago
Updated 4th Feb 2023, 6:04pm

Second-half goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris (from the penalty spot) and Hector Kypraianou delivered a win that had been set up by some determined and well-organised defending.

This was a different type of win for Posh, but the ability to battle and scrap will be vital in the final part of the season.

Ratings key: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Below average, 4-Poor.

1. WILL NORRIS

The goalkeeper had little direct action to deal with, but his concentration remained high enough to make a terrific save straight after Posh had taken the lead. Cautioned for timewasting, but he's a cool customer with a big kick 7.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

Couldn't get forward with the same aplomb as the previous game, but still showed up well in moments. Defensively rock solid, especally after collecting a second-half caution 7.5.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

3. DAN BUTLER

Fotest Green started to make inroads down the Posh left in the second-half so Butler was withdrawn for Ogbeta. He'd done okay, but some of his forward passes didn't reach their intended target. 6.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

4. FRANKIE KENT

Very good from the centre-back. Won many headers, including in the opposition penalty area, and barely lost a challenge. A dominant performance 8.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
League OneJonson Clarke-Harris