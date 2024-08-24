Kwame Poku in action for Posh at Exeter City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comKwame Poku in action for Posh at Exeter City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Kwame Poku in action for Posh at Exeter City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United's players found life tough at times at Exeter City, but they found a way to win.

By Alan Swann
Published 17th Aug 2024, 15:35 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 17:58 BST
Peterborough United’s players came through a difficult afternoon to claim another three points with a 2-1 win at Exeter City on Saturday.

Posh had to come from behind in an away game for the second Saturday in a row with goals from Malik Mothersille and Emmanuel Fernandez.

It was a battling display rather than one full of the free flowing football we’ve become used to seeing, although Posh still had their moments in blustery conditions at St James Park.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5- Poor, 4-Awful

He did well on a couple of occasions before the break when Reece Cole was delivering dangerous corners. Good with the ball at his feet - 7.

1. JED STEER

He did well on a couple of occasions before the break when Reece Cole was delivering dangerous corners. Good with the ball at his feet - 7. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
The right-back was pulled out of position a bit in the first-half, but he was outstanding after the break. Defended the back post well, stopped crosses coming in and got Posh moving forward well - 7.5.

2. SAM CURTIS

The right-back was pulled out of position a bit in the first-half, but he was outstanding after the break. Defended the back post well, stopped crosses coming in and got Posh moving forward well - 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
The left-back was much more solid in this game, the 200th of his professional career. Played one lovely pass which created a good chance for Joel Randall - 7.

3. JACK SPARKES

The left-back was much more solid in this game, the 200th of his professional career. Played one lovely pass which created a good chance for Joel Randall - 7. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
It was an almighty struggle for the centre-back when Posh were up against it in the first half, but then he strode forward in magnificent style to win the game with a long-range strike. It must have been a huge confidence boost as he was excellent defensively after the break - 7.

4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

It was an almighty struggle for the centre-back when Posh were up against it in the first half, but then he strode forward in magnificent style to win the game with a long-range strike. It must have been a huge confidence boost as he was excellent defensively after the break - 7. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.