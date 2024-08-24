Posh had to come from behind in an away game for the second Saturday in a row with goals from Malik Mothersille and Emmanuel Fernandez.
It was a battling display rather than one full of the free flowing football we’ve become used to seeing, although Posh still had their moments in blustery conditions at St James Park.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5- Poor, 4-Awful
1. JED STEER
He did well on a couple of occasions before the break when Reece Cole was delivering dangerous corners. Good with the ball at his feet - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
2. SAM CURTIS
The right-back was pulled out of position a bit in the first-half, but he was outstanding after the break. Defended the back post well, stopped crosses coming in and got Posh moving forward well - 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JACK SPARKES
The left-back was much more solid in this game, the 200th of his professional career. Played one lovely pass which created a good chance for Joel Randall - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ
It was an almighty struggle for the centre-back when Posh were up against it in the first half, but then he strode forward in magnificent style to win the game with a long-range strike. It must have been a huge confidence boost as he was excellent defensively after the break - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
