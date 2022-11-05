Peterborough United's players followed up a top league performance with a very flat FA Cup display
Peterborough United’s players were well off the pace in their FA Cup first round tie with Salford City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago
The game finished goalless with Posh barely laying a glove on visiting goalkeeper Tom King.
It was a disappointing follow-up to last Saturday’s excellent derby win over Cambridge United.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
