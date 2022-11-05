News you can trust since 1948
Nathan Thompson on the ball for Posh against Salford. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United's players followed up a top league performance with a very flat FA Cup display

Peterborough United’s players were well off the pace in their FA Cup first round tie with Salford City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago

The game finished goalless with Posh barely laying a glove on visiting goalkeeper Tom King.

It was a disappointing follow-up to last Saturday’s excellent derby win over Cambridge United.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

His long legs came in useful on a couple of occasions. He could be man-of-the-match by default 7.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

An attacking wing-back caused him a couple of issues in the first-half, but he was dominant defensively in the second-half and started a couple of promising attacks. Moved to the centre of a back three for the final 20 minutes 7.

Photo: Joe Dent

3. DAN BUTLER

An ordinary display both defensively and offensively. Crossing was poor 6.

Photo: Joe Dent

4. JOSH KNIGHT

His long passing attempts didn't come off. A couple of half chances from set-pieces, but defensively okay 6.5.

Photo: Joe Dent

Tom King
