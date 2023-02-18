News you can trust since 1948
Jack Taylor of Peterborough United celebrates scoring the opening goal at Morecambe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United's players finished a tough week in style at Morecambe

Peterborough United’s players delivered a strong display at the end of a tough week to just about keep in touch with the top six in League One.

By Alan Swann
11 minutes ago
Updated 18th Feb 2023, 5:41pm

Three first-half goals were enough to see off struggling Morecambe on the club’s first visit to the Mazuma Stadium.

Posh saw the game out professionally after streaking into their early lead as they bounced back from successive defeats.

RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor

1. WILL NORRIS

The goalkeeper is a calm presence and sounds like a good organiser. He had no saves to make in this game, but his concentration was good and kept defenders on their toes 6.

Photo: Joe Dent

2. JOE WARD

Dropped back to right-back and he performed solidly. No issues at all defensively and joined in the attacks. Scored for the second time this season against Morecambe and both times with help from the goalkeeper, this time from a 20-yard free kick hit low and centrally 7.

Photo: Joe Dent

3. NATHANAEL OGBETA

He defended soundly, but it was a subdued attacking display until he was moved forward for the final 15 minutes when he was directly involved in three moves that could have led to goals. He was denied one himself by a great late save 7.

Photo: Joe Dent

4. JOSH KNIGHT

A fine return to the side for the centre-back, albeit against limited opponents. Won his battles and had the speed and awareness to cover for others 7.5.

Photo: Joe Dent

