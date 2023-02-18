Peterborough United’s players delivered a strong display at the end of a tough week to just about keep in touch with the top six in League One.
Three first-half goals were enough to see off struggling Morecambe on the club’s first visit to the Mazuma Stadium.
Posh saw the game out professionally after streaking into their early lead as they bounced back from successive defeats.
RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor
1. WILL NORRIS
The goalkeeper is a calm presence and sounds like a good organiser. He had no saves to make in this game, but his concentration was good and kept defenders on their toes 6.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. JOE WARD
Dropped back to right-back and he performed solidly. No issues at all defensively and joined in the attacks. Scored for the second time this season against Morecambe and both times with help from the goalkeeper, this time from a 20-yard free kick hit low and centrally 7.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. NATHANAEL OGBETA
He defended soundly, but it was a subdued attacking display until he was moved forward for the final 15 minutes when he was directly involved in three moves that could have led to goals. He was denied one himself by a great late save 7.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
A fine return to the side for the centre-back, albeit against limited opponents. Won his battles and had the speed and awareness to cover for others 7.5.
Photo: Joe Dent