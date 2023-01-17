Peterborough United’s finally stepped up away from home and put in an impressive performance to beat Port Vale.
In the first half, they stayed in their game and proved their defensive steel and in the second, they showed their attacking flair and scored two impressive goals from breakaways. p
There were several standout performers.
Ratings key: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Below average, 4-Poor.
1. WILL NORRIS
Was rarely troubled but had to make a crucial save in the opening ten minutes. Different game if he does not make that. A comfortable debut. 7.
2. DAN BUTLER
When Port Vale were strong in the first half, all of their threat was coming down Butler's side. He was getting forward, into central midfield at times, but was getting caught out of position. Could have been costly if Vale had more attacking options available. 5.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
An excellent night for Edwards. Controlled things at the back, cleared his lines and did well on the cover on several occasions. 8.
4. FRANKIE KENT
Enjoyed a good night alongside Edwards as Posh looked really solid. Dominated in the air. 7.5.
