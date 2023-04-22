Peterborough United's players failed to rise to the occasion against in-form Ipswich Town
This was always likely to be a pivotal afternoon for Peterborough United in the race for the League One play-offs.
The three main contenders for two places were all at home, but whereas Posh were hosting the best team in the division (on current form at least), Derby and Bolton Wanderers had much softer fixtures and they won, albeit not comfortably.
Posh have now dropped out of the play-off places and there are just games left for them to clamber back in.
They will need to perform better as individuals and as a team than they showed here, although Bristol Rovers won’t offer the same threat next week as Ipswich offered at London Road.
KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.