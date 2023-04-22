This was always likely to be a pivotal afternoon for Peterborough United in the race for the League One play-offs.

The three main contenders for two places were all at home, but whereas Posh were hosting the best team in the division (on current form at least), Derby and Bolton Wanderers had much softer fixtures and they won, albeit not comfortably.

Posh have now dropped out of the play-off places and there are just games left for them to clamber back in.

They will need to perform better as individuals and as a team than they showed here, although Bristol Rovers won’t offer the same threat next week as Ipswich offered at London Road.

KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

WILL NORRIS He doesn't impose himself in his own penalty area. The first goal arrived after the ball cannoned off him, but it would have been a tough one to hold on to. Kicked erratically 5.

FRANKIE KENT It wasn't a comfortable afternoon for a defence that was reshaped into a back three. Posh struggled with runners and the physical nature of centre-forward Hirst. Often rushed in possession 5.

RONNIE EDWARDS Overpowered by Hirst in the first-half. Enjoyed the odd good moment in possession, but it was a struggle for the most part 5.5.

DAN BUTLER Asked to play as a left centre-back and predictably found it tough against this standard of opposition. Couldn't get close to the players he needed to mark. Substituted in the second-half. 5.