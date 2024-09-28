Emmanuel Fernandez looks dejected at full-time.Emmanuel Fernandez looks dejected at full-time.
Peterborough United's players failed to capitalise on a blistering start

By Ben Jones
Published 28th Sep 2024, 18:10 BST
Peterborough United’s players were started so brightly but ended up second past to their much-fancied opponents on Saturday (September 28).

Some fared well under the pressure of an almost sell out crown but others also struggled.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Awful

Conceded three times but there was little he could do against a couple of close range efforts and a horrible deflection. He was commanding and claimed set pieces when required. 6.

1. JED STEER

Posh looked at their most susceptible on the wings and he had a touch day in defence but there was one shining moment, a goal line clearance with the scored at 2-1. 5.

2. JACK SPARKES

In a loud atmosphere against some quality players, he put in perhaps his best performance in a Posh shirt and that is without his goal, in which he did brilliantly to find space and power a header past the keeper. Looked much more composed on the ball than Tuesday and wasn't afraid to go more direct when needed. 8.

3. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

Also had a strong day and didn't deserve to be on the losing side. Read the game very well and made some key interceptions at periods with the hosts were on top. Did not deserve the bad luck of scoring an own goal he could do nothing about. 8.

4. OSCAR WALLIN

