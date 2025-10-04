Abraham Odoh in action for Posh v Cardiff. Photo David Lowndes.placeholder image
Peterborough United's players ensured Luke Williams enjoyed a managerial debut to remember

By Alan Swann
Published 4th Oct 2025, 18:28 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2025, 17:55 GMT
Peterborough United’s players reacted to the appointment of Luke Williams as manager in tremendous style.

Posh delivered an outstanding all-round display to see off Cardiff City 1-0 in an FA Cup first round tie at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Harry Leonard claimed his first goal for the club and there were some seriously impressive individual displays.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4 -Very poor.

Nothing difficult to save, but his handling was exemplary throughout in conditions that gradually worsened. Good distance and accuracy on his kicks - 7.

1. ALEX BASS

This was the Kioso from his first spell at the club. He was dynamic going forward, linked up expertly with Odoh and he was defensively solid and disciplined against a team who use wide areas very well - 9.

2. PETER KIOSO

As good as he's been in a Posh shirt, and that includes his Wembley man of the match performance. Defended well, aided by reading the game well enough to make good interceptions. Passed the ball well and supported Lisbie up and down the left impressively - 8.5.

3. HARLEY MILLS

One poor pass which nearly led to a Cardiff goal aside, the veteran defender was rock solid because he takes up great defensive positions, while winning many key aerial challenges - 8.

4. TOM LEES

