Peterborough United's players ensured Luke Williams enjoyed a managerial debut to remember

Posh delivered an outstanding all-round display to see off Cardiff City 1-0 in an FA Cup first round tie at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
Harry Leonard claimed his first goal for the club and there were some seriously impressive individual displays.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4 -Very poor.
1. ALEX BASS
Nothing difficult to save, but his handling was exemplary throughout in conditions that gradually worsened. Good distance and accuracy on his kicks - 7. Photo: David Lowndes
2. PETER KIOSO
This was the Kioso from his first spell at the club. He was dynamic going forward, linked up expertly with Odoh and he was defensively solid and disciplined against a team who use wide areas very well - 9. Photo: David Lowndes
3. HARLEY MILLS
As good as he's been in a Posh shirt, and that includes his Wembley man of the match performance. Defended well, aided by reading the game well enough to make good interceptions. Passed the ball well and supported Lisbie up and down the left impressively - 8.5. Photo: s
4. TOM LEES
One poor pass which nearly led to a Cardiff goal aside, the veteran defender was rock solid because he takes up great defensive positions, while winning many key aerial challenges - 8. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES