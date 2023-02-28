Peterborough United’s players couldn’t repeat their weekend heroics as they fought out a drab 0-0 draw with Charlton Athletic at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday.
Posh weren’t playing well even before they lost centre-back Josh Knight to a red card early in the second-half.
They battled hard with 10 men for the final 40 minutes or so, but rarely looked like scoring against modest mid-table opposition.
RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor
1. WILL NORRIS
The goalkeeper helped solve the defensive set-piece issues by coming off his line and punching balls clear. He was too slow to distribute the ball with his feet at times and when he did kick it he wasn't very accurate. No tough saves to make 6.5.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
Recalled to start at right-back and it wasn't a roaring success. Lost possession in promising positions at times and didn't defend with that much certainty either. 5.5
Photo: Joe Dent
3. NATHANAEL OGBETA
A strange display. Can look very stylish when travelling forward with the ball, but his passing was poor in this game. Defensively ok, if a little casual at times. 6
Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
A nightmare for a player who has only just broken back into the starting line-up as he will now serve a three-game suspension. Posh are not disputing his red card for an apparent kick. It's all a shame as he was playing strongly and defended the edge of the penalty area well. His recklessness cost Posh any chance of winning though 4.5.
Photo: Joe Dent