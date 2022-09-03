News you can trust since 1948
Posh midfielder Jeando Fuchs battles with Dane Scarlett of Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent.

Peterborough United's players didn't deserve to be on the end of a third straight away defeat in League One.

Peterborough United’s players battled hard throughout a tight game against Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday, but fell to a 2-1 defeat.

By Alan Swann
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 5:53 pm

Posh led early and more than matched the League One leaders before conceding two goals to on-loan Spurs striker Dane Scarlett.

Posh have now lost their last three away league away matches, and four in all competitions.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

The goalkeeper was beaten by two well-directed strikes at goal. His only other alarm was a clearance kick getting charged down. 6

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

2. JOSH KNIGHT

Restored to the starting line-up and played solidly including the odd advance forward 7.

Photo: Joe Dent

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

Pompey placed burly forward Colby Bishop on Edwards and it was a struggle for the Posh youngster at times, although he never shirked a challenge 6.5.

Photo: Joe Dent

4. FRANKIE KENT

Made a couple of well-timed tackles to halt attacks, also picked up his fourth caution of the season and beaten for the winning goal, one short of a suspension already 6.5.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

