Peterborough United's players didn't deserve to be on the end of a third straight away defeat in League One.
Peterborough United’s players battled hard throughout a tight game against Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday, but fell to a 2-1 defeat.
By Alan Swann
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 5:53 pm
Posh led early and more than matched the League One leaders before conceding two goals to on-loan Spurs striker Dane Scarlett.
Posh have now lost their last three away league away matches, and four in all competitions.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
