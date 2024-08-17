Two goals apiece from Kwame Poku and Joel Randall delivered a first win of the season, but there were excellent individual performances in all areas of the pitch.
RATINGS Key: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5- Poor, 4-Awful
1. JED STEER
A quiet afternoon for the goalkeeper who was much more precise with his passing this week. 6.5. Photo: Joe Dent
2. SAM CURTIS
A big step up in performance level even though he had to switch to left back in the first half because of an injury. Played with bags of energy and pace and caused no end of problems with his overlapping runs. Created one very good scoring opportunity 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JACK SPARKES
The left-back struggled, but then it was revealed afterwards he had been ill overnight. Substituted in the first-half - 5. Photo: Joe Dent
4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ
The centre-back wasn't tested defensively, but what he had to do he did well and his distribution was very good all afternoon - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
