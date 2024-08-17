Joel Randall in action for Posh against Shrewsbury Town. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comJoel Randall in action for Posh against Shrewsbury Town. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Joel Randall in action for Posh against Shrewsbury Town. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United's players deserved high marks from a high-class display at Shrewsbury Town

By Alan Swann
Published 17th Aug 2024, 15:35 BST
Peterborough United’s players delivered a much-improved performance to smash Shrewsbury Town 4-1 in a League One fixture at the Croud Meadow on Saturday.

Two goals apiece from Kwame Poku and Joel Randall delivered a first win of the season, but there were excellent individual performances in all areas of the pitch.

RATINGS Key: 10- Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5- Poor, 4-Awful

A quiet afternoon for the goalkeeper who was much more precise with his passing this week. 6.5.

1. JED STEER

A quiet afternoon for the goalkeeper who was much more precise with his passing this week. 6.5. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
A big step up in performance level even though he had to switch to left back in the first half because of an injury. Played with bags of energy and pace and caused no end of problems with his overlapping runs. Created one very good scoring opportunity 7.5.

2. SAM CURTIS

A big step up in performance level even though he had to switch to left back in the first half because of an injury. Played with bags of energy and pace and caused no end of problems with his overlapping runs. Created one very good scoring opportunity 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
The left-back struggled, but then it was revealed afterwards he had been ill overnight. Substituted in the first-half - 5.

3. JACK SPARKES

The left-back struggled, but then it was revealed afterwards he had been ill overnight. Substituted in the first-half - 5. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
The centre-back wasn't tested defensively, but what he had to do he did well and his distribution was very good all afternoon - 7.

4. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

The centre-back wasn't tested defensively, but what he had to do he did well and his distribution was very good all afternoon - 7. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:League One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.