Peterborough United’s players delivered their best all-round display of the season to beat second-placed Plymouth Argyle in a League One fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
It finished 5-2 to Posh who were dazzling going forward, industrious and creative in midfield and resolute at the back against powerful opponents.
There were some outstanding individual displays as Posh moved closer to the Leagu One play-off places.
RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor
1. WILL NORRIS
There were a couple of shaky moments of handling and some weak kicks, but he also made a couple of sharp saves to keep Posh in front 6.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. JOE WARD
He sent in some decent crosses in the first half from the right-back position. Sacrificed at 3-2 for a stronger defensive option 7.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. NATHANAEL OGBETA
The left-back plays with great energy and drive and he carries the ball forward pretty well. Should have cleared the cross that led to Plymouth's first goal, but he did a solid job against dangerous Bali Mumba 7.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
A powerful defensive display ensured Plymouth top scorer Ryan Hardie rarely got a kick. Strong on the deck and won key headers. Impressive 8.
Photo: Joe Dent