George Nevett on the ball for Posh at Plymouth. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.complaceholder image
George Nevett on the ball for Posh at Plymouth. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United's players delivered the best all-round display of the season by some distance at Plymouth Argyle

By Alan Swann
Published 6th Sep 2025, 17:48 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2025, 17:49 BST
This was comfortably the best all-round Peterborough United performance of the season.

JJ Morgan will grab the headlines again by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win at Plymouth Argyle, but there were outstanding displays all over the field, particularly from the defensive unit.

The best collective player ratings of the season have therefore been awarded.

RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4 -Very poor.

The goalkeeper produced a 10/10 save in the second-half. A couple of other key interventions as well. One lazy kick early was the only blemish on a fine personal display - 9.

1. Peterborough United football action from the Weston Homes Stadium versus Wycombe Wanderers

The goalkeeper produced a 10/10 save in the second-half. A couple of other key interventions as well. One lazy kick early was the only blemish on a fine personal display - 9. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
An absolute rock at the back and won most of the long throws hurled into the Posh penalty area. Knows when to clear his lines, but he picked a couple of fine passes from the back as well - 9.

2. TOM LEES

An absolute rock at the back and won most of the long throws hurled into the Posh penalty area. Knows when to clear his lines, but he picked a couple of fine passes from the back as well - 9. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES

Photo Sales
His improvement this season has been staggering, and not just because he's a fine passing defender. The middle of a back three probably suits him as he gets cover on either side. Battled well against a very good player in Lorent Tolaj - 8.

3. GEORGE NEVETT

His improvement this season has been staggering, and not just because he's a fine passing defender. The middle of a back three probably suits him as he gets cover on either side. Battled well against a very good player in Lorent Tolaj - 8. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
He's a class act and no wonder manager Darren Ferguson singled him out for praise in the week. He's combative, clever and excellent in possession - 9.

4. TOM O'CONNOR

He's a class act and no wonder manager Darren Ferguson singled him out for praise in the week. He's combative, clever and excellent in possession - 9. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice