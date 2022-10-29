Peterborough United's players delivered a strong derby day performance to see off Cambridge United at London Road
Peterborough United players were clearly up for the fight as they won a passionate local derby 1-0 against Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago
Posh would have won by more goals with more clinical finishing, but that was all that was off-key on the day as a third League One win in a row was secured.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.
