News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Jack Taylor in action for Posh against Cambridge. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United's players delivered a strong derby day performance to see off Cambridge United at London Road

Peterborough United players were clearly up for the fight as they won a passionate local derby 1-0 against Cambridge United at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
4 minutes ago

Posh would have won by more goals with more clinical finishing, but that was all that was off-key on the day as a third League One win in a row was secured.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Steady, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

Some of his kicking was a bit careless, but he stood tall to beat away the best Cambridge chance of the second-half 7.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

A defensive rock at right-back. No impetuous moments when tackling and used the ball well 8.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

3. DAN BUTLER

A terrific shift at left-back and defended superbly towards the end when he won numerous headers in his own penalty area when Cambridge threatened. Went off in aded time when a strong challenge left him with blood pouring down his face 8.5.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

A masterful performance at the back. Very cool, obviously, but he read the game impeccably and won the majority of his tackles and challenges 8.

Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
London RoadLeague One
Next Page
Page 1 of 5