Peterborough United’s players delivered an impressive all-round display to start a new League One season with a 1-0 win at Reading on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 25th Jul 2023, 23:09 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 18:02 BST
Ephron Mason-Clark scored the only goal of the game from Kwame Poku’s deep cross, but the captain limped off with in injury early in the second-half.
Posh were resolute at the back and played some neat football without creating too many chances.
Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor.
