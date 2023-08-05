News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic of Peterborough United celebrates after team-mate Romoney Crichlow prevented a goalscoring chance for Andy Carroll of Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic of Peterborough United celebrates after team-mate Romoney Crichlow prevented a goalscoring chance for Andy Carroll of Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic of Peterborough United celebrates after team-mate Romoney Crichlow prevented a goalscoring chance for Andy Carroll of Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United's players delivered a strong all-round display to claim victory at Reading

Peterborough United’s players delivered an impressive all-round display to start a new League One season with a 1-0 win at Reading on Saturday.
By Alan Swann
Published 25th Jul 2023, 23:09 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 18:02 BST

Ephron Mason-Clark scored the only goal of the game from Kwame Poku’s deep cross, but the captain limped off with in injury early in the second-half.

Posh were resolute at the back and played some neat football without creating too many chances.

Ratings Key: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very poor.

This was a very good debut from the new goalkeeper. Made a couple of fine saves at the feet of opponents and made good stop with his own feet. Came off his line to relieve pressure and incredibly cool with the ball at his feet - 8.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

This was a very good debut from the new goalkeeper. Made a couple of fine saves at the feet of opponents and made good stop with his own feet. Came off his line to relieve pressure and incredibly cool with the ball at his feet - 8. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Picked up an early caution, but it didn't bother him. Played with great commitment throughout. Prominent going forward in the first-half when his crossing let him down. An obvious leader of a young team - 7

2. PETER KIOSO

Picked up an early caution, but it didn't bother him. Played with great commitment throughout. Prominent going forward in the first-half when his crossing let him down. An obvious leader of a young team - 7 Photo: s

Photo Sales
The new vice-captain enjoyed many positive moments in the left-back position. Defended well and passed accurately for the most part - 7.5.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

The new vice-captain enjoyed many positive moments in the left-back position. Defended well and passed accurately for the most part - 7.5. Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Immaculate for 90 minutes in which he barely broke sweat. He will be irreplaceable once the inevitable move happens - 8.5.

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

Immaculate for 90 minutes in which he barely broke sweat. He will be irreplaceable once the inevitable move happens - 8.5. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:ReadingLeague One