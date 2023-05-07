News you can trust since 1948
Jack Taylor of Peterborough United celebrates the victory at Barnsley at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Jack Taylor of Peterborough United celebrates the victory at Barnsley at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United's players delivered a great display when it really mattered

Peterborough United delivered a great performance when it really mattered at Barnsley on Sunday.

By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 18:01 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 15:26 BST

Posh qualified for the League One play-offs with a 2-0 win at Oakwell with goals from skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris and midfielder Jack Taylor.

Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-0 win over 10-man Derby County at Hillsborough confirmed a sixth-placed finish for Posh.

Posh will now meet Sheffield Wednesday in a two-legged semi-final at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday, May 12 and then at Hillsborough on Thursday, May 18.

KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.

Made a crucial save at 1-0 with 20 minutes to go and was remarkably cool all afternoon. Almost too cool in the first-half when he was robbed with the ball at his feet, but Posh escaped 8.

1. WILL NORRIS

Made a crucial save at 1-0 with 20 minutes to go and was remarkably cool all afternoon. Almost too cool in the first-half when he was robbed with the ball at his feet, but Posh escaped 8. Photo: Joe Dent

Employed as an adventurous right-back and appeared to relish the role. He might have scored in the first-half, but he defended better and better as the game wore on. His crosses didn't always find their target, but that's a minor quibble on a day like today. 8.

2. JOE WARD

Employed as an adventurous right-back and appeared to relish the role. He might have scored in the first-half, but he defended better and better as the game wore on. His crosses didn't always find their target, but that's a minor quibble on a day like today. 8. Photo: Joe Dent

A big call to bring him in as a left-back, but boy did he deliver. Two assists and an excellent defensive effort in the main. Stood up physically which was impresssive for someone who is not a natural defender 9.

3. HARRISON BURROWS

A big call to bring him in as a left-back, but boy did he deliver. Two assists and an excellent defensive effort in the main. Stood up physically which was impresssive for someone who is not a natural defender 9. Photo: Joe Dent

A superb effort from the centre-back. Won his headers and kept popping up in his own penalty area to nick the ball and to block shots. Used the ball well also 9.

4. FRANKIE KENT

A superb effort from the centre-back. Won his headers and kept popping up in his own penalty area to nick the ball and to block shots. Used the ball well also 9. Photo: Joe Dent

