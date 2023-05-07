Peterborough United's players delivered a great display when it really mattered
Peterborough United delivered a great performance when it really mattered at Barnsley on Sunday.
Posh qualified for the League One play-offs with a 2-0 win at Oakwell with goals from skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris and midfielder Jack Taylor.
Sheffield Wednesday’s 1-0 win over 10-man Derby County at Hillsborough confirmed a sixth-placed finish for Posh.
Posh will now meet Sheffield Wednesday in a two-legged semi-final at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday, May 12 and then at Hillsborough on Thursday, May 18.
KEY: 10-Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor.