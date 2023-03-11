Peterborough United’s players delivered one of their worst displays of the season as they crashed to a 3-0 League One home defeat at the hands of 17th placed Cheltenham Town on Saturday.
It was an all-round awful display from goalkeper to left winger as the visitors proved worthy winners.
The team were booed off at half-time and full-time. The sponsors’ man-of-the-match award must have been an impossible decision, although they did piump for on-loan left-back Nathanel Ogbete.
Here are the PT ratings for the players and the manager.
RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor
1. WILL NORRIS
Far too casual and not alive to danger at all. The opening goal was initially down to his terrible decision to stay rooted to his line and then he was beaten by a shot by 50 yards, although it was a moment of brilliance from Alfie May to be fair. He's so slow to kick the ball out it only a matter of time before it leads to an opposition goal 4.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. JOE WARD
Started off at right-back, but too often turned backwards, his one good cross arrived in the 90th minute, but he did at least come close to scoring by hitting the crossbar with a fierce left foot shot 5.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. NATHANAEL OGBETA
Occasionally looked a threat when running with the ball and delivered one excellent cross at the second-half, but another to take the defensive option far to often 5.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. FRANKIE KENT
Set the tone with a miscued first minute backpass. Won a few headers, albeit against much smaller opponents, but unsettled throughout by the speed and nippiness of May 5.
Photo: Joe Dent