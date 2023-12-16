Peterborough United’s players showed two sides to their game as they won 1-0 in a League One match at Fleetwood on Saturday.
Posh played some dazzling football at times, but also dug in and defended well when they had to protect their lead in the final stages.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world; 9-Outstanding; 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
Nothing to do except pass the ball out from his area until making a one-handed worldie just past the hour mark. Made a couple of decent stops late on, including one in added time. He stepped up when he was needed - 8. Photo: Joe Dent
2. PETER KIOSO
Given all the room he wanted in the first-half and he almost created a goal with a fine cross in the second minute. Struggled to stop crosses coming into the box in the last quarter, but defended solidly overall - 7. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
A strong defensive display and passed the ball well on the whole - 7.5. Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
Powerful and decisive when having to defend and he also used the ball well in the main. Two good blocks to keep out Jack Marriott in the first half - 8. Photo: Joe Dent