Peterborough United’s players battled hard, but couldn’t land a blow on the League One leaders
Posh went down 1-0 to a lucky goal at the end of 15 minutes of heavy home pressure. They created very little themselves, but did miss a great chance to equalise.
RATINGS KEY: 10 – Brilliant, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Very Poor
1. WILL NORRIS
The goalkeeper won't be happy with the goal he conceded, but the deflection obviously didn't help. He did well otherwise including one good close range stop 6.5.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
The experienced campaigner battled hard against physically strong opponents. Unlucky to see his desperate attempt to cut out a cross deflect the ball past his 'keeper. Popped up in good positions in the first-half to help Posh pass the ball around their opponents 7.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. NATHANAEL OGBETA
Competed well against a talented wing-back. One superb early cross caused problems, but he rarely advanced far enough to repeat it 7.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. FRANKIE KENT
A towering header from the first Wednesday set-piece set the tone for an excellent effort by the recalled centre-back. Posh came under heavy pressure at the start of each half, but he never wilted 8.5.
Photo: Joe Dent