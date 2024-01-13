Peterborough United’s players made sure they didn’t waste a dominant first-half display by defending robustly in the final stages to seal a 2-1 win at Charlton Athletic.
Two-goal Ephron Mason-Clark was obviously an outstanding candidate for man of the match honours, but there were other decent displays.
RATINGS KEY: 10- Out of this world, 9- Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker
1. JED STEER
A slightly surprising selection, but he justified it with one terrific save to preserve the 2-1 lead. Went walkabout a little for the Charlton goal, but passed the ball well which is important in this team - 7. Photo: s
2. JADEL KATONGO
The right-back was good before the break. He snapped into tackles and kept the ball moving well. It was a lot harder for him in the second-half when he was careless in possession on occasion, but he stuck at it well before his substitution late on - 6.5. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
A very solid display from the skipper. Played a big part in some fine attacking moves in the first-half and defended with great determination - 7 Photo: Joe Dent
4. JOSH KNIGHT
A very powerful display from the centre-back. He even had to bail out Edwards at one point in the second half. Defended his penalty area impressively in the second-half after a first period when he was seen advancing with the ball regularly - 8. Photo: Joe Dent